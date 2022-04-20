US Records Heavy Late Season Snowfall

An incoming storm with multi-faceted natural hazards may bring severe weather conditions, a blizzard, and a snowstorm, to the Northern US and Central US for five days next week, according to the weather forecast on Thursday, April 7. Incoming Storm System. On Thursday, meteorologists from AccuWeather issued a weather forecast,...
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Midlands Sunday afternoon. It happened just before 2:30; the quake was centered east of Elgin, officials say. This is the 17th low-magnitude earthquake recorded in South Carolina this year, the South Carolina Emergency Management...
A spring storm has caused power outages across states in the north-eastern US, with over a foot of snow falling in some places. Some 300,000 customers lost electricity, 200,000 of them in New York state. As far south as Virginia, residents who have been looking forward to spring instead were...
Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the areas of Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Lake, anticipating up to 30 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Blizzard conditions are forecast to last until the afternoon when they will be replaced by flurries.
Northeastern US is likely to face another late-season winter storm as US weather forecasters and meteorologists predicted that a Nor'easter will occur starting this week. Long-range forecasts also said that such adverse weather events may continue until late April. Nor'easter Weather Forecast. Meteorologists predicted that a coastal storm may transform...
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
A LATE winter storm warning is in place for Friday after up to four feet of snow was dumped across the west coast as forecasters predict treacherous conditions. The powerful storm is expected to slam through the Plain states on Friday and into the weekend. The severe weather is expected...
A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
A blast of Arctic air from Canada will move into the Northeast this weekend, leading to a plunge in temperatures and snow showers in parts of the region. Call it winter's revenge on the first full weekend of spring, which sprung this past Sunday, March 20. "While this may not...
A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
A rare Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy snow to a large area of New York and portions of Pennsylvania on Monday night, making for potentially messy travel conditions, but offering the possibility of late spring skiing. The spring Nor'easter is forecast to drop 6 to 8 inches of snow...
Some 200,000 people remain without power after a rare spring Nor'easter battered the Northeast with high winds and dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of New York and Pennsylvania. At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 163,000 customers were without power in the Empire State, while 39,000...
A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
Call it April Fools: the Poconos may be in for a bit more winter Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather messages for Monroe, Carbon, Pike and Wayne counties. The NWS office in Binghamton, New York has issued a winter storm warning for Pike and...
Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
Comments / 0