US Records Heavy Late Season Snowfall

BBC
 2 days ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript to play. Parts...

www.bbc.co.uk

WMBF

Earthquake recorded in Elgin area, 21st quake since late December

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Midlands Sunday afternoon. It happened just before 2:30; the quake was centered east of Elgin, officials say. This is the 17th low-magnitude earthquake recorded in South Carolina this year, the South Carolina Emergency Management...
ELGIN, SC
BBC

US spring snowstorm leaves 300,000 in the dark

A spring storm has caused power outages across states in the north-eastern US, with over a foot of snow falling in some places. Some 300,000 customers lost electricity, 200,000 of them in New York state. As far south as Virginia, residents who have been looking forward to spring instead were...
natureworldnews.com

Snow on Canada Will Strike Through Parts of the Plains in the Rockies

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the areas of Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Lake, anticipating up to 30 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Blizzard conditions are forecast to last until the afternoon when they will be replaced by flurries.
natureworldnews.com

Nor'easter: Late-Season Winter Storm to Hit New England, Appalachians; Extreme Cold Weather Expected

Northeastern US is likely to face another late-season winter storm as US weather forecasters and meteorologists predicted that a Nor'easter will occur starting this week. Long-range forecasts also said that such adverse weather events may continue until late April. Nor'easter Weather Forecast. Meteorologists predicted that a coastal storm may transform...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
AccuWeather

Potent storm system to unload heavy snow across northeastern US

Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR

