Horry County, SC

1 hurt in motorcycle crash on Carolina Forest Boulevard

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Se8oM_0fEgk6ld00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .

HCFR was dispatched at 9:11 a.m. to the 5000 block of Carolina Forest Boulevard, and one person was taken to the hospital. There’s no information available about the person’s condition.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while crews worked at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from Horry County police.

WBTW News13

2 dead in Tuesday crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

Editor’s Note: Police clarified Wednesday afternoon that the two people killed were on a motorcycle. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Chevon Washington, 27, of Ridgeville, and Michelle Murdaugh, 30, of Moncks Corner, were both killed […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
