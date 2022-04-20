ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

No injuries after bus catches fire in Pembroke Pines

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a bus caught fire in Pembroke Pines. 7SkyForce hovered over...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

2 teens die after car crashes into lake in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed his vehicle into a lake in Sunrise late Tuesday night, resulting in the deaths of two teenagers. Police say the driver lost control and crashed into the lake when a 17-year-old just walking by tried to save him. Unfortunately, they would both lose their lives.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Car Hits 11-Foot Alligator in Florida

A man was killed early Thursday morning after the car he was driving collided with an 11-foot alligator near Tampa. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in the town of Lithia, when a 59-year-old man was driving east and struck the gator as it was sitting in the roadway.
LITHIA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pembroke Pines, FL
Accidents
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Pembroke Pines, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Sunbeam Television#Accident#Wsvn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy