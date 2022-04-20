ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

6 Unmissable Exhibitions To Catch In Los Angeles This Year

By Ashlyn Davis
Secret LA
Secret LA
 2 days ago

There’s no denying that Los Angeles has a thriving cultural scene. Whether it’s the unmistakable L.A. sunsets lighting up Hollywood films, the mind-bending installations in a neighboring desert , or the epically-scaled events that blur the line between reality and hit shows . There is culture to soak up in every corner in every shape and form imaginable. But while there are tons of world-class galleries to lose yourself in all year-round, a few art experiences are only stopping by for a limited time. Here are 5 exhibitions you simply cannot miss this year:

1. Monet: The Immersive Experience at a Montebello Warehouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0af4zr_0fEgjThe00
Image: Fever

While immersive exhibitions may have become the norm in recent years, this gorgeous Claude Monet experience has returned to L.A. purely by demand—but only until June. Using state-of-the-art projections will paint your surroundings with his vivid impressionist strokes scored by stunning classical tracks. Get your tickets here and get ready for a breathtaking visual voyage through the French painter’s idyllic landscapes, .

2. Yayoi Kusama at The Broad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvQpy_0fEgjThe00
Image: Courtesy of The Broad

One of L.A.’s most iconic exhibitions is finally back at The Broad, with notable improvements. You’ll no longer have to camp outside to glimpse the renowned Japanese artist’s mesmerizing ‘Infinity Mirrored Rooms’ with the new ticketing system, plus you’ll get a little more time to spend inside them. Tickets are released on the last Wednesday of every month, and the two installations will be on show for most of 2022. Find out more here .

3. Lee Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse at LACMA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkLdd_0fEgjThe00
Images: (Right) Manuel Cipriano Gomes Mafra, “Urn,” circa 1865-1887, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA.

From the macabre depths of the late designer’s creative mind came irreplicable beauty that took shape in various forms, including immersive multimedia, technology, and, of course, dressmaking. His remarkable creativity, matched with his technical ability, captured the world’s attention throughout 1990 and 2010. In this exhibit, you’ll delve into the legend’s inspiration, techniques, and methods. Find out more here .

4. Hayao Miyazaki retrospective at the Academy Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cE3QJ_0fEgjThe00
Image: The Academy Museum / Meta

The Academy Museum is showcasing the work of the award-winning Studio Ghibli creator in all its glory. You’ll enter through a green tunnel of soft satin-like sheets, filtering the gentle light that dances across the floor beneath your feet. You’re immediately transported to the Tsukamori Forest from My Neighbor Totoro. Just like this intriguing curtain-raiser, the rest of the landmark exhibition is a cinematic journey into the Hayao Miyazaki0’s mastery. Guests will experience a mix of screenings, installations, artworks, and interactive elements that will envelop you in the magical world of profound animations. Find out more here .

5. Klimt: The Immersive Experience at a Montebello Warehouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJEs8_0fEgjThe00
Image: Fever

This breathtaking exhibit bridges Klimt’s painterly works and cutting-edge technology for an immersive multisensory experience. At the heart of a 20,000-square-foot venue, Klimt’s warm colors and brush strokes take over the walls. Intricate patterns, gilded textures, and embellished prints come to life through 360-degree projections and sound effects. Get your tickets here before the touring exhibition moves to the next big city .

6. Bodies 2.0: The Universe Within at the Santa Monica Art Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB14F_0fEgjThe00
Image: EMS Entertainment

After more than a decade this fascinating exhibition returns to Los Angeles. The exhibition showcases 200 real human specimens that have been respectfully dissected for a deeper look into how our entire body works layer by layer, from fetus to fully grown adult. In addition to this, there’ll be the world’s first-ever VR experience that takes you inside the human body with 360-degree views. The exhibition opened this week and will be on through October 15. Find out more here .

Comments / 0

Related
Secret LA

This Mysterious Statue Popped Up On Runyon Canyon

A controversial statue popped up on Runyon Canyon this past Sunday morning and has left many Angelenos confused. Runyon Canyon is a popular trail in Los Angeles, especially during the weekends. It’s a typical spot for views and hikes—but many Angelenos were met with surprise when they happened upon a random statue of Jesus Christ and the Devil conjoined at the hip, while one of them holds a chalice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
domino

This Los Angeles Apartment Used to Be the Center of Old Hollywood Culture

As a screenwriter (her partner is an architect), Alexandra Cadena is no stranger to the glitz and glam of Hollywood. In fact, it was its allure that led her to their one-bedroom rental, designed by the same architect behind the iconic Sunset Tower, Leland Bryant. “Charlie Chaplin used to live down the street,” says Cadena of the Studio City neighborhood. “Even our upstairs hall closet was once used as a dressing room for actresses.” Such star-studded stories were real-estate catnip for Cadena, while her partner couldn’t take his eyes off of the original fireplace. “There was something for both of us, both of our worlds,” she remembers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Inside This Year’s Los Angeles-Themed Greenroom

If you’re among the high-wattage group fortunate to score entry into this year’s Oscars greenroom, take a moment to closely examine the brightly hued mosaics adorning the space: Details have been handcrafted by artisans from one of the world’s most celebrated watch brands. Rolex has been hosting the Academy Awards greenroom since 2016 and each year produces a custom design for this VIP space backstage at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre. Only presenters and nominees are admitted to this exclusive enclave — a spot to seek a moment of escape from the frenzy of attention.More from The Hollywood Reporter15 Best Red Carpet Accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Montebello, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
purewow.com

The 22 Best Italian Restaurants in Los Angeles to Visit This Year

Whether it’s handmade pastas or bubbly crust pizzas, Italian food soothes the soul. LA is home to a number of great restaurants, ranging from the casual red-sauce joint to ones fit for a romantic date night. Not sure where to go? Consider this your guide to the 22 best Italian restaurants in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yayoi Kusama
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Monet
Person
Claude Monet
Person
Klimt
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Exhibitions#French#Japanese
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
tatler.com

Virtually untouched Gilded Age Manhattan mansion goes on sale for $33 million

A Beaux-Arts mansion in New York City, which was built between 1901 and 1903 for the banking heir, sportsman and automobilist, James Franklin Doughty Lanier II, and his socialite wife, Harriet Lanier, has recently gone on sale for $33 million (approx £25 million). Situated in the Murray Hill neighbourhood of Manhattan, the lavish property includes 12 bedrooms, a reception hall, three powder rooms, a private courtyard, and a library.
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
372
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy