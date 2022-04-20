6 Unmissable Exhibitions To Catch In Los Angeles This Year

There’s no denying that Los Angeles has a thriving cultural scene. Whether it’s the unmistakable L.A. sunsets lighting up Hollywood films, the mind-bending installations in a neighboring desert , or the epically-scaled events that blur the line between reality and hit shows . There is culture to soak up in every corner in every shape and form imaginable. But while there are tons of world-class galleries to lose yourself in all year-round, a few art experiences are only stopping by for a limited time. Here are 5 exhibitions you simply cannot miss this year:

Image: Fever

While immersive exhibitions may have become the norm in recent years, this gorgeous Claude Monet experience has returned to L.A. purely by demand—but only until June. Using state-of-the-art projections will paint your surroundings with his vivid impressionist strokes scored by stunning classical tracks. Get your tickets here and get ready for a breathtaking visual voyage through the French painter’s idyllic landscapes, .

Image: Courtesy of The Broad

One of L.A.’s most iconic exhibitions is finally back at The Broad, with notable improvements. You’ll no longer have to camp outside to glimpse the renowned Japanese artist’s mesmerizing ‘Infinity Mirrored Rooms’ with the new ticketing system, plus you’ll get a little more time to spend inside them. Tickets are released on the last Wednesday of every month, and the two installations will be on show for most of 2022. Find out more here .

Images: (Right) Manuel Cipriano Gomes Mafra, “Urn,” circa 1865-1887, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, photo © Museum Associates/LACMA.

From the macabre depths of the late designer’s creative mind came irreplicable beauty that took shape in various forms, including immersive multimedia, technology, and, of course, dressmaking. His remarkable creativity, matched with his technical ability, captured the world’s attention throughout 1990 and 2010. In this exhibit, you’ll delve into the legend’s inspiration, techniques, and methods. Find out more here .

Image: The Academy Museum / Meta

The Academy Museum is showcasing the work of the award-winning Studio Ghibli creator in all its glory. You’ll enter through a green tunnel of soft satin-like sheets, filtering the gentle light that dances across the floor beneath your feet. You’re immediately transported to the Tsukamori Forest from My Neighbor Totoro. Just like this intriguing curtain-raiser, the rest of the landmark exhibition is a cinematic journey into the Hayao Miyazaki0’s mastery. Guests will experience a mix of screenings, installations, artworks, and interactive elements that will envelop you in the magical world of profound animations. Find out more here .

Image: Fever

This breathtaking exhibit bridges Klimt’s painterly works and cutting-edge technology for an immersive multisensory experience. At the heart of a 20,000-square-foot venue, Klimt’s warm colors and brush strokes take over the walls. Intricate patterns, gilded textures, and embellished prints come to life through 360-degree projections and sound effects. Get your tickets here before the touring exhibition moves to the next big city .

After more than a decade this fascinating exhibition returns to Los Angeles. The exhibition showcases 200 real human specimens that have been respectfully dissected for a deeper look into how our entire body works layer by layer, from fetus to fully grown adult. In addition to this, there’ll be the world’s first-ever VR experience that takes you inside the human body with 360-degree views. The exhibition opened this week and will be on through October 15. Find out more here .