Report: Forest Hills Mom Waited At Bar For Someone Before She Was Murdered

A New York mom of two stabbed to death and then stuffed in a duffle bag near her home in Forest Hills, Queens reportedly waited at a bar for someone before she was killed.

Orsolya Gaal went to Lincoln Center in the evening on Friday, April 15, sources told PIX11.

After leaving, Gaal is said to have gone to the bar in her neighborhood to meet someone, the news channel reported. She reportedly spent about 45 minutes at the bar before leaving alone.

Gaal's body was found around 8 a.m., Saturday, April 16, in Forest Hills, Queens, by two walkers in the area after a blood trail led to her home at 72-24 Juno St., said the NYPD.

She had been stabbed at least 58 times and stuffed in the bag and dragged to a walking area near her Tudor-style home.

After her death, a reported suspect, a former handyman at the home, has become a person of interest, police sources told the New York Post, which reported police believe the killer knew the popular stay-at-home mom because there were no signs of a break-in and the violent nature of the crime.

In addition to the handyman, PIX11 reported the NYPD has also broadened its search and has looked into multiple suspects.

Before leaving her home on Friday, Gaal had told her 13-year-old son Leo she was meeting friends.

After the discovery of his mother's body, Leo was handcuffed and questioned by NYPD before being released later Saturday.

Gaal's husband and older son were out of town on a college visit at the time of the crime.

The NYPD has plastered signs in the area of Gaal's home offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

