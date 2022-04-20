ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Email Newsletters are the Future of Brand Building—Here's Why

By Chris Tompkins
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A newsletter is essential not just as a doorway for your customers into your brand, but as a portal through which you can both find out more about each...

www.newsweek.com

TechRadar

LinkedIn adds newsletters to help job seekers build communities

Building a community can be difficult especially when you're working from home or looking for a new job which is why LinkedIn is introducing newsletters to its platform. Last year, the professional social network debuted Articles for Pages to make it easier for its users to publish long-form content to help spark conversations and drive greater engagement. Now though, LinkedIn is building on this idea with newsletters.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Email marketing services: Free vs Paid, which one is better

When considering your approach to marketing, there are many different avenues you could explore. In terms of digital marketing, social media has become an easy ‘get out of jail card’ thanks to its reputation for reaching thousands of people and engaging with new audiences. Social media has its...
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

How to use push notifications for growth — without annoying your customers

While billboards and television ads were once the height of advertising strategies, today, people spend the majority of their day on their devices, whether it’s their mobile, laptop, or ipad. For brands, having the power to send audiences personalized offers and messages directly to their screens is a golden marketing opportunity.
INTERNET
Benzinga

These 6 Classic Marketing Tactics Stand The Test Of Time

This article was originally published on NisonCo and appears here with permission. In the age of digital marketing, it seems influencers, email marketing, SEO, and social media reign supreme. Are there any classic marketing tactics that have withstood the test of time? The answer is yes — there are quite a few “old school” marketing moves that still pack a punch. Let’s look at six tried and true marketing tactics you should still consider using in the modern era.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How to Create Irresistible Lead Magnets with Content Marketing

Content marketing is a great option - and using lead magnets can help you attract even more leads. You need to keep certain best tips in mind and create a variety of lead magnets to build your email list. Ebooks and Whitepapers are a great way to provide value to your leads while also getting them interested in your products or services. Checklists are another simple but effective lead magnet option. Toolplates are another great option for businesses that want to position themselves as experts in their field.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Inc.com

Why CEOs and Thought Leaders Should Post on LinkedIn

Jennifer Rotner, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Baltimore, is founder and CEO of both Elite Authors, a professional publishing service for independent authors, and Elite Editing, a full-service firm that offers comprehensive editing and writing solutions for companies of all sizes. We asked Jennifer why business leaders should leverage the benefits of publishing thought leadership content on LinkedIn. Here's what she shared:
BALTIMORE, MD
TheStreet

Can Gamification Help Teach Personal Finance?

Each month, a new survey seems to come out showing just how woefully unaware most Americans are when it comes to both personal finance and the stock market — most recently, 8 out of 10 adult respondents drew a blank when asked to explain what a bond is while seven in 10 faltered with the definition of a hedge fund despite confidently saying that they knew it in high numbers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Lululemon to Launch Loyalty Program Offering Workout Classes, Other Perks

Canadian apparel retailer Lululemon plans to seek growth in the next few years through the establishment of a membership plan, the company announced in a letter this week (April 20) about various initiatives. “Building on strong guest interest in, and the learnings from its pilot membership program, as well as...
FITNESS
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to give your SMB free one-on-one tech advice

Microsoft is launching a one-on-one consulting service it says will help UK small businesses meet their technology needs. The business consultation service will be run by Microsoft product specialists at the Microsoft Experience Center in London. The announcement comes hot on the heels of a recent price hike to Office...
BUSINESS
CNET

Email Smarter, Not Harder With These 10 Gmail Tips and Tools

When you return to work after some time off, your inbox is often a wild mess of unopened emails. Even though video and chat services like Zoom and Slack are integral parts of the workday, email isn't on its way out the digital door. If you have an email account...
INTERNET
Inc.com

How the Smartest Entrepreneurs Use Blogs to Grow Their Business

Blogging is one of the oldest forms of communication on the internet, yet is totally misunderstood, misused, and underutilized by businesses. Because of this, it represents an immense opportunity for those who use it properly. To understand what blogging really is, try looking at what a website and what the...
ECONOMY
