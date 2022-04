At last, we know the air date for the finale of “Man in the Arena,” ESPN’s docuseries about Tom Brady. The penultimate episode aired Jan. 11 and explored Brady and the New England Patriots beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. But, until Monday, the finale had been shrouded in mystery, leading many to wonder whether it initially was intended to coincide with Brady’s NFL “retirement.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO