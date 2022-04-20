HSPD: 2 facing charges in kidnapping of 17-year-old in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Two people are facing charges after a 17-year-old was kidnapped Monday night in Hot Springs.
According to the Hot Springs Police Department, 19-year-old Dayla Ferrer of Memphis, Tennessee, and 38-year-old Samuel Bolling Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, were booked into the Garland County Detention Center Wednesday morning.
Police said that the 17-year-old was found Tuesday at about 3:22 p.m. in the 4700 block of Central Avenue with minor injuries and then transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.Hot Springs police say missing teen at center of Amber Alert has been located
Ferrer and Bolling were found in the 4800 block of Central Avenue and were taken into custody without further incident, according to a release from police.Hot Springs police say vehicle found; persons of interest identified after Tuesday Amber Alert
Police said that Ferrer and Bolling are facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery. Their first hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
