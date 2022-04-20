Window of occupied car in Bremerton shattered by gunfire

Police lights, file photo An argument between a man on the street and people in a car led to gunfire. (KIRO 7 News)

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton police are investigating after the rear window of an occupied car was shattered by gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a drive-by shooting near Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

A witness told officers that several people who had been involved in an argument entered a silver car. One man who was involved in the argument remained on the street.

The man on the street fired a gun in the direction of the silver car, breaking its rear window. Shell casings and glass were found at Martin Luther King Way and Park Avenue, according to police.

The car was last seen turning westbound on Sixth Street. An off-duty officer later said they may have seen the car heading south on Highway 16.

The man who was seen shooting at the car was described as Black, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, wearing a hat and a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sleeves.

After firing the shots, the man ran away and was last seen on Eighth Street heading eastbound from Park Avenue.

A K-9 team conducted a search for the man, but he was not found.

Police said the motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Bremerton police detectives at 360-473-5228.

