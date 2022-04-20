ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday is mostly dry; rainfall overnight and into tomorrow morning | WTOL 11 Weather

WTOL-TV
 2 days ago

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
#Wtol
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
KDRV

Friday, March 25th Overnight Weather

Dry on Saturday with more warm temperatures. Winds pick up on Sunday with the potential for a few showers. Showers will become more numerous Sunday night into Monday.
8 News Now

Taking a break before gusty winds return

Wednesday will be a nice spring day between the wind storms. There will be some southwesterly breezes today, but stronger winds return tomorrow ahead of the next Pacific system approaching the west coast. Highs will stay warm for now, but take a slide before the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of […]
CBS Sacramento

NWS Confirms Weak Tornado Touched Down Between Isleton And Stockton On Thursday

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down between Isleton and Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. Officials issued a warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas early that afternoon. Based on video evidence, we have determined an EF-U (unknown) tornado touched down in a field 8 miles ESE of Isleton, CA around 12:20 pm on Thursday April 21st. For more information please see the graphic and official statement from our office! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/znHI0WmOqQ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 22, 2022 San Joaquin Valley residents reported seeing...
STOCKTON, CA
8 News Now

Hold on tight through another day of gusty winds

Sunny skies and breezy to gusty southerly winds today. It’s another day of wind advisories and fire weather warnings that will last well into tonight. A chilly Pacific storm will keep sliding into the west bringing a strong cold front our way and we could finally get some much-needed valley showers and mountain snow on […]
