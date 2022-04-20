Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’ and that he feels mother’s presence ‘more than ever’

Prince Harry has opened up about his late mother Princess Diana , and how he tells his own children about their grandmother.

The Duke of Sussex , who shares two-year-old son Archie and 10-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana, with wife Meghan Markle, spoke candidly about how he talks with his children about their grandmother during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb.

During the interview, which took place in The Hague, Netherlands, where Prince Harry is currently attending the fifth Invictus Games, Kotb asked the duke whether he tells his children, but specifically Archie now that he’s older, about Diana.

“Yes. Yeah, very much so,” the duke said. “I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened but certainly that this is grandma Diana and we’ve got a couple photos up in the house.”

Kotb then asked the duke whether he ever feels his mother’s presence in these moments, to which he said: “For me, it’s constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before.”

“It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much, like, helping me,” Prince Harry said. “She got him set up and now she’s helping me get set up. That’s what it feels like.”

The duke then appeared to hint at the rumoured rift between himself and his brother Prince William, telling Kotb that the Duke of Cambridge has “got his kids” and “I’ve got my kids”. “The circumstances are obviously different but I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now,” he continued, before reiterating: “But definitely more so in the last two years than ever before, without question.”

“She’s watching over us,” he added. The comment prompted Kotb to tell Harry that she’s sure his mother is proud of him, to which he said: “I’m sure she is.”

During the interview, Prince Harry also opened up about what he loves most about fatherhood , telling Kotb that he loves “all of it”.