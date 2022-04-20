ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cooper Kupp not focused on being highest-paid WR: 'I'm not trying to beat anybody'

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304ncj_0fEgiJEF00

After the historic, accolade-filled season Cooper Kupp had in 2021, he probably deserves to be the highest-paid wide receiver in football – which would, in turn, make him the league’s richest receiver ever. He led the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdown catches in the regular season, was named Offensive Player of the Year and then went on to win Super Bowl MVP in the Rams’ win over the Bengals.

By every measure, he was the best receiver in the league last season, yet he’s only 19th at his position in annual salary ($15.75 million).

That’s exactly why he and the Rams are negotiating a reworked contract to reward Kupp with a raise. Nothing seems imminent right now, but the two sides have had a “good dialogue,” Sean McVay said Tuesday. And when Kupp does get an extension, he’s not looking to reset the wide receiver market.

He just wants a fair deal.

“I don’t think that’s really kind of the approach that I take,” Kupp said of becoming the highest-paid receiver, via ESPN. “I definitely think there’s a place you want to be. There’s a place that you feel like is fair. A place for me and for this organization. … I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It’s more about being in a place that’s just right for both sides.”

Kupp isn’t making a big deal about his contract, which has two years left on it. He’s not holding out for a raise, choosing to attend the first day of the Rams’ offseason workout program on Tuesday.

He feels it’s important to be there, joking about hiding McVay’s hair gel and Les Snead’s bike. But he’s also there to work with his teammates and set the base for the 2022 season.

It seems likely that at some point this offseason, Kupp will get the raise he deserves. How much more he makes per year remains to be seen, but he’s making about half what the top-paid receiver, Tyreek Hill, is making per year ($30 million).

At the very least, he should top $20 million in base salary, which would put him in the top 10, just ahead of his former teammate, Brandin Cooks.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

How much do USFL players make? Breaking down the league's salary structure for 2022

One question was undoubtedly asked during the USFL's opening weekend: how much are these guys making, and how does it compare to the NFL?. Unlike the NFL, each USFL player is compensated the same amount. According to USFL News, each player on an active roster is paid $4,500 per game, which ends up being $45,000 for the season if a player remains on the active roster for the entire 10-game regular season. Players on the practice squad earn $1,500 per week, a $15,000 payout if a player remains on the practice squad for the entire regular season. Players were also given $600 per week during their team's four-week training camp.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dalton Schultz says Cowboys offense isn't as good without Amari Cooper

Since taking over as starting tight end in place of the injured Blake Jarwin in 2020, Dalton Schultz has continued to trend upward for Dallas. That season, he finished with a career-high 63 catches for 615 yards. A year later, Schultz maintained the starting role even with Jarwin back and had a breakout season. He replaced those career highs with 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#Wr#Espn
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Could the Atlanta Falcons bring back veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu?

Looking at the Atlanta Falcons roster their lack of depth at nearly every position stands out for a team that is obviously rebuilding. Despite this fact, the receiver position manages to stand out on a mess of a roster that needs help at almost every position. Your average NFL fan isn’t going to recognize the names listed on Atlanta’s depth chart.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns being investigated by NFL for tanking

While the Cleveland Browns open offseason activities and celebrate signing cornerback Denzel Ward to a huge contract extension, the team’s past seems to want to bite back. Earlier this offseason, former head coach Hue Jackson made comments about the team paying him to lose football games. Jackson’s comments were made in response to the lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rams' Cooper Kupp not interested in resetting receiver market with next contract after historic 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took the league by storm in 2021. The former Eastern Washington star caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season and became the eighth wide receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP after catching eight of 10 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns to best the Cincinnati Bengals on the biggest stage of them all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the 8 NFL teams without a first-round pick in the 2022 draft

Most fan bases will get to see their team make its first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft in the first round. But some will have to wait an extra day. A total of eight teams don’t own a first-round pick in this month’s draft. The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers all won’t be on the clock until Day 2 of the event.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Deebo Samuel is looking for a new home

This NFL off-season has been filled with tremendous drama at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, was reunited with his college quarterback in Las Vegas after a trade to the Raiders. There is growing speculation about A.J. Brown’s status with the Tennessee Titans, Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, Allen Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Rams, Christian Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the list goes on.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USFL Pittsburgh Maulers coach Kirby Wilson embarrasses himself by cutting player over lunch order

The USFL began play this week as the latest to attempt to succeed as a spring professional football league. It didn’t get off on the right foot. While the football players would probably prefer people be talking about the play on the field, the most viral video today comes from the Fox behind-the-scenes ‘United By Football” which is documenting the league Hard Knocks style. This week’s show features Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson cutting a player because of his lunch order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Saints, Steelers Huge Draft Plans May Have Been Revealed

The 2022 NFL Draft has already seen one major shakeup and we are still just about two weeks away from things kicking off. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints made a deal that involved four first-round picks, as the Saints picked up one more in this year’s draft, but surrendered some serious future draft capital to do so, sending Philadelphia a future first and second. While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made a big move yet, they are a team to watch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy