ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Tesla Roadster Fan Got a Ride Thanks to Make-a-Wish Foundation

By Amanda Cline
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and the popular What's Inside? YouTube channel came together to get five-year-old Jordan into a Tesla...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How Many Miles Does a Tesla Last Over Its Lifetime?

Electric cars are shaping up to be the future of clean transportation. As one of the most popular manufacturers of electric cars, people often wonder: how many miles does a Tesla battery last?. And what about individual charges? How many charges will it take to use up a Tesla battery?
CARS
Benzinga

These Are The 2 New Tesla Paint Colors Thanks To Giga Berlin

The opening of Giga Berlin is a huge milestone for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and could also prove to be beneficial to anyone looking for some new paint colors for upcoming Tesla electric vehicles. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Giga Berlin has the “world’s most advance paint shop”...
CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
The Independent

Nasa building ‘game changing’ electric car battery that charges in 15 minutes

Nasa has teamed up with Japanese automotive giant Nissan to develop a brand new type of battery that could transform the electric car industry.The US space agency hopes to create a battery that has significantly higher energy than the lithium-ion batteries currently found in most consumer electronics – from phones and laptops, to e-scooters and electric cars.The all-solid-state battery proposed requires half the space of lithium-ion batteries and would be able to fully recharge in 15 minutes rather than several hours.It is also critical that it does not lose capacity over time or suffer from any safety issues, like catching...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Marley
MotorAuthority

VW electric pickup, Rita Hayworth's Lincoln, Porsche 911 hybrid: Today's Car News

Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet. A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours....
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has the Best Kind of Problem with the Mustang Mach-E

When Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report said "it didn't take long for the Mustang Mach-E to make a mark" the iconic automaker wasn't kidding. In fact, the 2022 all-electric model of the classic car has made such a mark that it is no longer available for retail order.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

First Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Anniversary Edition Sells For Lamborghini Money

With 668 supercharged horsepower going out to the rear wheels through an available six-speed manual transmission, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a unique motoring experience in 2022. Perhaps that's why dealers are able to charge hefty markups for this car and the first 250 units with a serialized number plate are already sold out. We've already seen the CT5-V Blackwing and its CT4-V Blackwing sibling sell for big bucks at auction, collecting $430,000 for charity with the first two (VIN 001) models to roll off the assembly line.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Tesla Cars#Tesla Supercharger#Vehicles#Gamma Rapho
Motor1.com

Video: Driving The Best 2022 Easter Jeep Safari Concept 4x4s

The annual Easter Jeep Safari is the pinnacle of 4x4 celebrations. Off-road enthusiasts from near and far travel to cake their rides in dirt from the pristine playground of Moab, Utah. Just ahead of the event I got the chance to drive some of the coolest concepts that made their way to Moab this year. Just like in past years, Jeep rolled out a buffet of fun builds, showcasing plug-in, electric, diesel, and V8 powertrains in the process.
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filing Suggests Future EVs Could Get Tank Turn Capability

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a tank turn feature, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 16th, 2020, published on April 21st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0118979. The Ford Authority Take. Back in 2019, upstart EV automaker Rivian showed off a tank turn...
CARS
insideevs.com

New Tesla Model Y Crossovers Exiting Giga Texas, Staged For Delivery

As you can clearly see from the recent Tesla Giga Texas drone flyover video above, produced by Jeff Roberts, new Model Y SUVs are coming off the assembly line. Moreover, several are staged in a holding lot, reportedly ready to be loaded onto car carriers to head out for delivery.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Ever Wonder What A Tesla Car Might Have Looked Like 100 Years Ago?

Tesla Inc TSLA, founded in 2003, has always been characterized for presenting futuristic state-of-the-art designs, as evidenced by the names of their models: S-3-X-Y. Have you ever imagined what a Tesla would look like if the company was founded back at the same time as Ford Motor Company F? Thanks to artificial intelligence, now you can.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Lucid Air Sits Atop Luxury EV Sales, Beating out Porsche and Tesla

The gorgeous and ferociously fast Lucid Air is on a seemingly unstoppable winning streak. Alongside its fantastic looks, battery range that not even Tesla can best, and its relatively underground brand status, it’s getting all sorts of critical acclaim. It was even named the 2022 MotorTrend car of the year. Now, it’s getting even more love from critics and reviewers.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Considering 800-Volt Architecture For Cybertruck And Semi

Tesla's Q1 2022 earnings call revealed plenty of positive updates from a financial and manufacturing perspective, and even when it comes to new products, with Elon Musk confirming that the dedicated robotaxi will enter production in 2024. On the product side of things, the webcast's Q&A session included a question...
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

A brief guide to electric conversions for classic cars

Earth Day is April 22, and its usual message—take care of our planet—has been given added urgency by the challenges highlighted in the latest IPCC report. This year, Ars is taking a look at the technologies we normally cover, from cars to chipmaking, and finding out how we can boost their sustainability and minimize their climate impact.
SAN MARCOS, CA
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

92K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy