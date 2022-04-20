This is the Ugliest $2M Car You’ve Ever Seen

This will put his street racing days on hold for a while. As car enthusiasts, we have all been given a less than desirable reputation of being willing to endanger the lives of others with our cars for the sake of having fun. Whether it's some bozo going off about climate change or a politician who watched Fast & Furious one too many times, people like to talk smack about our communities without ever taking the time to research. It's not like these rumors are entirely manufactured by Hollywood, but it is a reputation that we good car people need to shed. The best way to do so would honestly be to keep our racing on the track, but some need more convincing than pointing out the dangerous aspect. Here is one example that points to why you shouldn't race on the street.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO