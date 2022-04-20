John Wolford officially signs ERFA tender, Rams waive C Drake Jackson

John Wolford was always expected to return as Matthew Stafford’s backup in 2022 despite being a free agent this offseason. What made it easier for the Rams to retain Wolford was the fact that he was an exclusive rights free agent.

The Rams used the ERFA tender on Wolford and didn’t let him test the free-agent market, which was an obvious move to make. And on Tuesday, Wolford officially signed his tender, all but ensuring he’ll be back in Los Angeles for next season.

The Rams could still cut Wolford, but given his veteran minimum salary, they’d be crazy to do so. According to Over the Cap, Wolford will only count $895,000 against the cap this year.

Additionally, the Rams waived center Drake Jackson, who went undrafted last year and was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January.