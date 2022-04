RICHLAND -- Richland Police say Kyle Johnson-Clark was sentenced for the horrific murder of Daniel Rice in May of 2019. On Friday, in Benton County Superior Court, police say Judge Dave Petersen sentenced Johnson-Clark to the maximum term of 347 months in prison for the murder of Rice. In addition to the 347 months, Judge Petersen also added 60 months to Johnson-Clark’s sentence for a firearm enhancement which was used during the commission of the murder. Both sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of 407 months in prison.

