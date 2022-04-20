ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Police: Remains of man who went missing in 2010 found at Brown County 4H Center

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after the remains of a man who went missing in 2010 were found at the 4H Center in Brown County.

Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill confirms his deputies were called to the center on FM 3021 Monday.

The deceased’s driver’s license and other identifying information was at the scene, showing the remains belonged to Richard Parker – a 76-year-old man reported missing in Hill County, Texas, in 2010.

Parker was last seen with his truck at Mountain View Lodge in April of that year.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office searched the area with cadaver dogs, airplanes, and horses when Parker went missing but were never able to locate him.

His body was found in an overgrown area which was undergoing renovations.

