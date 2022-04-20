Ubly Dragway scheduled to open soon

Drag racing fans can fulfill their need for speed at Ubly Dragway. (Nick Janowiak/Submitted Photo)

As the weather breaks for the spring season, the Ubly Dragway plans to open its doors soon. Nick Janowiak said the dragway will open this weekend.

"The weather is looking nice and warm," he said. "It's finally time for the noise to come back, as they say, in our little town of Ubly."

This coming season, Janowiak said the dragway is offering new events and big dollar payouts.

"Anyone can win and take home a nice trophy as well," he said. "We offer a fully-staffed and safely-run facility."

Janowiak said safety is a priority for the facility.

"Safety is one thing we take pride in for drivers and spectators," he said. "We want to make sure everyone is home safe every time they leave our facility. We also make it easier on everyone traveling with free camping and home cooking every day, along with fuel for your hot rod. Another perk that we offer is sending drivers to race for a world title."

According to Janowiak, the dragway is installing two pieces of equipment designed for driver safety.

"We are putting in more barriers to make the race track safer," he said. "Along with that, we are also putting up lights in case we run a little later. We look forward to seeing all of you this coming year. I will be sending updates on more race events as well as who is doing what for racing."

The Ubly Dragway has been in operation for 60 years, since 1962. It is family-owned, veteran-owned and family-friendly. The Dragway has also seen 35 years of hosting national Mopar events.

Here is a tentative schedule of events for the dragway this season:

April 23, Test & Tune, noon-6 p.m.

April 30, Test & Tune, noon-6 p.m.

May 7, Test & Tune, noon-6 p.m.

May 13, 14, 15, Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Race

May 21, Test & Tune, noon-6 p.m.

May 22, Test & Tune, noon-6 p.m.

May 28, 29, 30, Memorial Day Race (Points Race)

June 4 & 5, Events To Be Announced

June 10, 11, 12, PAYSO Event

June 18 & 19, Red Janowiak Memorial Race (Points Race)

June 25 & 26, Events To Be Announced

July 2, 3, 4, Points Race

July 9 & 10, Great Lakes Super Stock/Test & Tune

July 16 & 17, Regular Points Race

July 23, Test & Tune

July 24, Closed

July 30 & 31, Thunder in the Thumb (Motorcycles)/ Test & Tune

Aug. 6, Great Lakes Gassers/Nostalgia Open Comp/Test & Tune

Aug. 7, Nostalgia Open Comp/Test & Tune

Aug. 13 & 14, Events To Be Announced

Aug. 20 & 21, Minibikes/Test & Tune Noon-6 p.m.

Aug. 27 & 28, Events To Be Announced

Sept. 3, 4, 5 Labor Day (Points Race)

Sept. 9 & 10, Events To Be Announced

Sept. 16, 17, 18, Second Annual 5K, 10K, 5K No Box Bash

Sept. 23 & 24 (Closed to the public) Team Finals

Sept. 25, Bay City Rollers (Everyone Welcome)

Oct. 1 & 2, Mopar Race (Points Race) (MOD, Street, Junior)

Oct. 7, 8, 9, Events To Be Announced

Oct. 15 & 16, World Finals (Closed to the public)

Oct. 22 & 23, Halloween/Polar Bear Race (Points Race).