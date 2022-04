Former professional boxer Mike Tyson (who’s still been doing some exhibition fights the last few years) might not be the first name that comes to mind as someone skilled in peacefully defusing potentially-violent situations, but Tyson sure seems to have gotten the job done in an incident at a Hollywood rooftop bar Tuesday night. As per TMZ, there was a small comedy show going on that Tyson and friends were in attendance for. Someone approached Tyson and tried to talk to him during the set, reportedly trying to challenge him to a fight, and then pulled a gun (as shown above) after the MC intervened. Here’s more from the TMZ report:

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO