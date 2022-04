LAFAYETTE, La. – United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced Marquel Devon Robinson, 34, of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, was sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. On February 15, 2019, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the residence of Robinson in Lake Arthur. During the execution of the warrant, officers recovered methamphetamine, heroin, and a heroin-fentanyl mixture along with other drug paraphernalia. The seized narcotics were sent to a laboratory for testing and were determined to contain 168.6 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, 17.1 grams of a mixture and substance containing heroin, and 13.23 grams of a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl. Robinson pleaded guilty to the charge on November 30, 2021.

LAKE ARTHUR, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO