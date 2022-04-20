ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moving Forward Together Walk/Run

TOMS RIVER – On April 30, in honor of National Victim’s Rights Week, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit is sponsoring a free Walk/Run entitled. “Moving Forward Together.” The Walk/Run will be held at Winding River Park, 1211 Whitesville Road in Toms River.

They invite crime victims, survivors, their friends and family to come and help raise awareness for crime victims’ rights in Ocean County. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m.

The event is free and all are invited to attend. To pre-register please visit: ocponj.gov/ncvrwrun.

Jersey Shore Online

Campground Residents Have To Move In May

MANCHESTER – In preparation for the upcoming sale, Surf and Stream Campground owners want all personal property removed from their land by May 23, 2022. However, it’s the underlying message of the directive that warrants particular concern. The short notice leaves more than 100 people scrambling for a place to live.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lighting, Restrooms Planned For Soldier Memorial Park

HOWELL – In a unanimous vote, the Township Council has given its approval for over $2 million in upgrades to Soldier Memorial Park. Sitting before township residents comprised mainly of young athletes, parents and coaches, the Council heard a presentation of several proposals regarding building permanent bathrooms and lighting for several ball fields at the location.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Woman Honors the Memory Of Her Father

TOMS RIVER – Jamilynn Reineke and her loving family were deeply saddened when her father, James “Jimmy” Carrigg, 73, passed away in December 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. While Jamilynn and her family continue to grieve their loss, she has been inspired to volunteer and help educate others about the powerful impact of organ and tissue donation and transplantation during National Donate Life Month (April).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Mall “Goes Green” For Earth Day

TOMS RIVER – Focusing on sustainability, recycling, donations and more, the Ocean County Mall will be celebrating Earth Day in the Center Court on April 25 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event will include participating retailers, local businesses, Press Communications LLC., home of Thunder 106, B98.5 and 107.1 The Boss, and the Ocean County Health Department. Press Communications will be distributing 1,000 free reusable insulated shopping bags to shoppers along with prizes throughout the afternoon.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Holds Clean Communities Event

HOWELL – The township held its Community Cleanup Day/Earth Day event on April 9 with participation by numerous local civic organizations. Groups met at the pavilion at Echo Lake on Saturday morning and received instructions and equipment for partaking in the effort, including gloves, bags, and bright yellow road vests. Groups were assigned to numerous locations around town that accumulate litter, and given instructions about separating what they collected into common trash and recyclable items. While some groups were tasked with cleaning up the township’s parks, others were assigned to heavily traveled roadways.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

