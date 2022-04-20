Moving Forward Together Walk/Run

TOMS RIVER – On April 30, in honor of National Victim’s Rights Week, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit is sponsoring a free Walk/Run entitled. “Moving Forward Together.” The Walk/Run will be held at Winding River Park, 1211 Whitesville Road in Toms River.

They invite crime victims, survivors, their friends and family to come and help raise awareness for crime victims’ rights in Ocean County. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m.

The event is free and all are invited to attend. To pre-register please visit: ocponj.gov/ncvrwrun.