Tech Port Center promotes high-tech project as Smart Cities Summit host

Tech Port + Arena is slated to open at the end of April at Port San Antonio and will play host to city technology summit. (Jerry Lara / San Antonio Express-News)

Tech Port Center + Arena , San Antonio's newest high-tech event center, will play host to a summit meant to advance more high-tech projects like the venue. Here's what you need to know.

San Antonio leadership, events and research agency ZPryme, and the Austin Smart City Alliance will host the Smart Cities Summit at the Tech Port Center at 3331 General Hudnell Drive on April 28 and April 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release. Smart Cities Summit will feature research and tech demos from industry leading companies to help bridge the digital divide in cities and advance technology.

The Summit will feature a pop-up SmartSA Sandbox event that will give residents hands-on opportunities to test smart city technologies on Friday, April 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here .

Here's some other news you might have missed.

New Braunfels brunch joint sets grand opening

After having to push back the grand opening date multiple times, Roost New Braunfels, a chicken salad and deli restaurant, is set to open soon.

Read more here.

Over 300 illegal shark fins found at S.A. restaurant

Texas Game Wardens were performing a routine inspection of the local restaurant to determine the source of its aquatic resource when it made the discovery.

Read more here.

Bexar County gives DeLorean $500k tax break

Days after San Antonio approved an incentive deal for DeLorean, Bexar County approved a tax abatement deal worth over half-a-million dollars on Tuesday, April 19.

Read more here.

We tried Bill Miller's brisket mac and cheese

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q launched its limited-time side this week and MySA was there to cheesy dish, and so was a lot of locals.

Read more here.

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.