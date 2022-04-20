ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Port Center promotes high-tech project as Smart Cities Summit host

By Steven Santana
 2 days ago
Tech Port + Arena is slated to open at the end of April at Port San Antonio and will play host to city technology summit. (Jerry Lara / San Antonio Express-News)

Tech Port Center + Arena , San Antonio's newest high-tech event center, will play host to a summit meant to advance more high-tech projects like the venue. Here's what you need to know.

San Antonio leadership, events and research agency ZPryme, and the Austin Smart City Alliance will host the Smart Cities Summit at the Tech Port Center at 3331 General Hudnell Drive on April 28 and April 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release. Smart Cities Summit will feature research and tech demos from industry leading companies to help bridge the digital divide in cities and advance technology.

The Summit will feature a pop-up SmartSA Sandbox event that will give residents hands-on opportunities to test smart city technologies on Friday, April 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here .

