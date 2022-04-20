ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KCRA Today: CHP officer shoots & kills man, added security at Stockton school, Ukraine war refugees top 5M

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 1

FOX40

DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly filed court documents in the downtown Sacramento shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others reveal that three of the dead had been involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout, with at least one of them firing a weapon. Documents filed Friday by Sacramento County District […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Suspect released weeks before Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The second person arrested in connection with the Sunday morning shooting that left six people dead and a dozen people injured has a long criminal history across state lines. According to Sacramento police, Smiley Allen Martin is currently hospitalized for serious injuries after he was wounded in the gunfire that sparked […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county. Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence. Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings. Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

