ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to Watch “The Batman” now streaming online

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Batman made its streaming debut on April 18th. Watch Robert Pattinson’s take on the iconic role when you register for HBO Max. Matt Reeves’ The Batman follows Robert Pattinson as Gotham City’s mysterious...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
FMX 94.5

Watch ‘The Batman’s Deleted Scene Featuring the Joker

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman. The Riddler threw a lot of mysteries at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but none were quite as puzzling as his very last scene in the movie, which featured Paul Dano’s Riddler and an “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” — that’s how he was officially credited in the film — speaking about Batman and Gotham City and the start of a budding friendship. The unseen prisoner was played by Barry Keoghan, one of the film’s top-billed stars who doesn’t appear in the rest of The Batman.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Vin Diesel heavily hints that CGI Paul Walker will be in Fast 10

Vin Diesel has hinted that Paul Walker may return to the Fast and Furious franchise in CGI form. "I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast," Diesel wrote on Instagram. "It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile."
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Josh Brolin opens up about losing Batman role

Marvel star Josh Brolin is already well known in superhero realms for his roles in the MCU, having earned fans' praise for his portrayals of Thanos in the Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2. Had things gone a little differently, however, comic book fans could have also seen him...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Speaks Out on Seeing Michael Keaton's Batman on Set

DC's Batgirl movie is finally on track to becoming a reality, with the long-awaited film wrapping production earlier this spring. While we don't know precisely when the project will catapult its way onto HBO Max, there's definitely a lot of excitement around seeing Leslie Grace's take on Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Additionally, the film is expected to offer the second modern film appearance of Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne / Batman, who will first be returning in the upcoming The Flash movie. In a recent interview with Variety, Grace spoke about the experience of seeing Keaton's comeback as Batman, and teased that Batgirl directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi were also excited to have him be involved.
MOVIES
CW33 NewsFix

Deleted scene from The Batman shows more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker

DALLAS (KDAF) — A deleted scene from The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has been released on Twitter for the world to see, giving us a more in-depth look at this movie’s Joker, played by Eternals star Barry Keoghan. If you saw the movie, the original cut of the...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'The Batman' "Disgusting" Joker Scene Has Fans Losing Their Minds

The Batman director Matt Reeves has released the much-talked about deleted scene in which Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight comes face-to-face with Barry Keoghan's Joker. The five-minute scene has Batman visiting Joker in Arkham Asylum in an attempt to understand Riddler's motives. This badly scarred, almost decaying version of Joker makes references to an "anniversary" with Batman, implying that they've actually met before. He certainly seems to know how to get under Batman's skin.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback, and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl. Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy