Newsmax identifies Ben Shapiro as a 'Black conservative' in bizarre TV moment

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has been called many things in his time, but this strange TV moment has social media spiralling.

In a bizarre Newsmax segment that discussed how the left "considers black conservatives to be traitors," the news outlet thought it would be a good idea to demonstrate with visuals.

They showed four photos of men who supposedly represented being a black conservative – and viewers were left scratching their heads. The lineup showed Sheriff David Clarke, Ben Carson, Herman Cain (who died in 2020) and Ben Shapiro – who isn't black.

People were quick to highlight the obvious and how horrifically bad their point flopped after all they had as examples was a dead man and someone who isn't black.

One said: "At least leftists can tell the difference between black conservatives and BEN SHAPIRO."

While another stunned user tweeted: "Ben Shapiro identifies as Black now?"

"So, they could only come up with two living black conservatives? That’s not so good," a third added.






Last week, Shapiro discussed transgender people at a Young Americans Foundation event at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro (UNCG).

In an attempt to undermine gender fluidity and non-binary people, one student hit back with "most of what you're saying is based on old data," which fuelled a heated back-and-forth.

When student Quinton tried to correct the conservative, Shapiro said his research was correct.

"You sound like a bozo bro," the student said in frustration, "and you get no p**** and you can't even make your wife wet bro."

The explicit outburst left the audience booing and Shapiro speechless.

There's a first time for everything.

