Greene County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Marshall, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Marshall; Story FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN JASPER, MARSHALL AND SOUTHEASTERN STORY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Standing water is still possible in some areas. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Iowa; Johnson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA AND NORTHERN JOHNSON COUNTIES At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coralville, North Liberty, Solon, Tiffin, Oxford, Lake Macbride State Park, Conroy, F.W. Kent Park, Sugar Bottom Camp Ground, Homestead, Coralville Lake Dam Complex, West Overlook, Newport, Upper South Amana, South Amana, Morse, Elmira and Oasis. This includes the following highways Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 7. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
IOWA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Anticipated precipitation over the next few days will cause rises on area rivers to exceed minor flood stage. Crest are subject to change as additional forecast precipitation is accounted for within the river forecasts. Current forecasts account for forecast precipitation through 7 am CDT Saturday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, North of Oslo Highway 220 and 317 typically overtop. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to 34.9 feet late next week. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 1 AM CDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; Fayette Strong Wind Gusts Possible As the areas of rain push to the east, strong southeasterly wind gusts could develop in their wake...gusting as high as 45 mph. The winds will be relatively short-lived, but could blown around unsecured, light weight outdoor objects.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph for Friday afternoon. Winds southwest 25-35 mph with gusts to 40 mph for Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent for Friday afternoon. As low as 9 percent for Saturday afternoon. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. * Thunderstorms along a dry line are forecast to develop Friday evening and with the dry fuels, little rainfall, and lightning there could be fires started from the storms.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Jasper, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or greater with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Barton; Jasper; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: North Beltrami; Pennington; Red Lake; West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Red Lake, central Polk, western Beltrami and Pennington Counties through 200 PM CDT At 114 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dorothy, or 17 miles southwest of Thief River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Accumulating small hail is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Red Lake Falls around 120 PM CDT. St. Hilaire around 130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hazel, Plummer, High Landing and Goodridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Palo Verde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Palo Verde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley and Yuma. In California, Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST /2 PM PDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LEA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Globe, Miami, Mazatzal Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains and Pinal/Superstition Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Limon, Southern Lincoln County, and Akron. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will produce areas of blowing dust and poor visibility.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY IN APACHE COUNTY. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Eagar-Springerville and Saint Johns. * WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55-65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Culberson County, Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Loving; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains, and Northern Lea County. In Texas, Eastern Culberson and Loving Counties, and Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Reeves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Salton Sea BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

