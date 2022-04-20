Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Iowa; Johnson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA AND NORTHERN JOHNSON COUNTIES At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coralville, North Liberty, Solon, Tiffin, Oxford, Lake Macbride State Park, Conroy, F.W. Kent Park, Sugar Bottom Camp Ground, Homestead, Coralville Lake Dam Complex, West Overlook, Newport, Upper South Amana, South Amana, Morse, Elmira and Oasis. This includes the following highways Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 7. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Comments / 0