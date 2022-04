(WHTM) — In Chester County, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a wild bald eagle found dead. It is the first detection of HAPI H5N1 in Pennsylvania since the virus was first identified in North America in December 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Diagnostics are also pending for five […]

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO