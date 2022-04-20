Prince Harry says he now considers the US ‘home’

Tweet

After living in England nearly his entire life, Prince Harry says he now considers the United States “home.”

“Home for me, now, for the time being, is in the states,” the 37-year-old British royal family member told Hoda Kotb in a Wednesday interview on NBC’s “Today” focused on his Invictus Games.

“And it really feels that way, as well,” Harry continued, saying he and wife, Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, have been “welcomed with open arms and have got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

The couple, who wed in 2018, announced they were stepping down as full-time working members of the royal family and moved to California in early 2020.

Asked by Kotb if it was “weird to say” that the Golden State felt more like home, Harry indicated with a slight grin that his remarks could be newsworthy, “No, but I’m sure it’ll become a thing.”

Last year, Harry and former “Suits” star Meghan made headlines in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying that racism played a role in their decision to step back from their senior positions in the royal family.

Harry also discussed Meghan and his philanthropic efforts, which includes their Archewell Foundation, in the new interview.

“From my wife’s point of view, this was a life that she signed up for, and we were committed to doing it together as a couple forever,” Harry said.

“Because of the circumstances, we’ve now moved that life of service to the states, and we’ll continue to do what we were doing before,” he added. “So in that regard, nothing’s changed for us. It’s just a little bit more complicated to have to sort of restart.”