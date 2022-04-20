A man was shot to death Tuesday night following a fight in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach, and police are looking for the group of people responsible, authorities said.

Police say the shooting happened sometime after 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of Ocean Boulevard, an area near Rosie’s Dog Beach. When officers got to the scene at around 10:35 p.m., they found a man in the beach parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, Long Beach Police Officer Paige White said early Wednesday morning.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene, White said. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives say the victim, who has only been identified as a man in his 20s, was in the parking lot practicing for a dance routine when he got into an argument with a group of male subjects.

The argument turned into a fight and eventually escalated into the shooting, the LBPD said.

No arrests have been made as the group of suspects left the scene before police could respond, according to authorities.

“At this time, detectives are still working to determine the number of suspects involved,” the LBPD said in a statement Wednesday morning. “No further suspect information is available.

The coroner’s office is working to identify the victim and notify his next of kin, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

With this shooting death, the LBPD has reported 17 homicides this year. Most of the killings have been concentrated in the North, West, Central and South regions of the city, which police attribute to larger , denser populations.

Tuesday night’s killing is the first shooting death to occur in East Long Beach this year and the second homicide overall. Long Beach is on pace to surpass more than 40 murders in 2022, which has not happened since the early 2000s .

The post UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Belmont Shore beach parking lot, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .