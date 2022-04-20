ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

VIDEO: Wolf Watches Roaring Grizzlies Have Disagreement on Road

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 2 days ago
VIDEO: Wolf Watches Roaring Grizzlies Have Disagreement on Road Bears Video Wildlife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vdXB_0fEgeZg700
Source: Facebook Video
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6ChQ_0fEgeZg700

In this dramatic video uploaded to Facebook shows a pair of grizzly bears fighting on a roadway -- while a wolf cautiously watches!  All of the requisite roaring into one another's face, shoving, and almost biting, is included.

Whatever it was over, the argument goes back and forth across the roadway which, luckily, is devoid of other drivers except for the person who filmed the video.

But where it really gets interesting is when, about 30 seconds into the video, a wolf emerges from the treeline further down the road.  He pauses and watches the fight from a safe remove because, heck, it's a pretty good show.

Source: Youtube

Though we don't know for sure from the video what happens next, it seems that one of the bears has managed to intimidate the other.  One flees, with the other in pursuit.  It could have gone a whole lot worse.

As for the wolf, we bet he went back to the world sports bar and got a couple of free beers off of the story: "you'll never believe what I saw!"

See the full video below.

Have you ever seen grizzlies fighting?  Leave a comment below!

Source: Youtube But where it really gets interesting is when, about 30 seconds into the video, a wolf emerges from the treeline further down the road.  He pauses and watches the fight from a safe remove because, heck, it's a pretty good show.

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Grizzlies
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
2K+
Followers
338
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy