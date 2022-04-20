VIDEO: Wolf Watches Roaring Grizzlies Have Disagreement on Road

Source: Facebook Video

VIDEO: Wolf Watches Roaring Grizzlies Have Disagreement on RoadBearsVideoWildlife

In this dramatic video uploaded to Facebook shows a pair of grizzly bears fighting on a roadway -- while a wolf cautiously watches! All of the requisite roaring into one another's face, shoving, and almost biting, is included.

Whatever it was over, the argument goes back and forth across the roadway which, luckily, is devoid of other drivers except for the person who filmed the video.

But where it really gets interesting is when, about 30 seconds into the video, a wolf emerges from the treeline further down the road. He pauses and watches the fight from a safe remove because, heck, it's a pretty good show.

Source: Youtube

Though we don't know for sure from the video what happens next, it seems that one of the bears has managed to intimidate the other. One flees, with the other in pursuit. It could have gone a whole lot worse.

As for the wolf, we bet he went back to the world sports bar and got a couple of free beers off of the story: "you'll never believe what I saw!"

See the full video below.

Have you ever seen grizzlies fighting? Leave a comment below!

Source: Youtube But where it really gets interesting is when, about 30 seconds into the video, a wolf emerges from the treeline further down the road. He pauses and watches the fight from a safe remove because, heck, it's a pretty good show.