ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

N'Keal Harry appears to opt out of Patriots voluntary conditioning program

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwXoB_0fEgeV9D00

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry appears to have elected not to attend the team’s voluntary conditioning program this week. Harry, who has posted a number of workout videos from his Instagram this offseason, shared a photo on his story that indicated he is not in Massachusetts with some of his teammates.

New England opened up their conditioning program at Gilette Stadium, where receivers DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor were in attendance. Harry, however, did not appear in any of the photos on the team’s website. Considering Harry and his agent demanded a trade last year, Harry may still be hoping he lands with another team before the 2022 season. Certainly, the Parker trade will make life harder for Harry to get snaps.

New England drafted Harry at 32nd overall, but he has failed to meet expectations of a first-round pick. It’s possible — and perhaps even likely — the Patriots will part ways with him this offseason.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

WR Jarvis Landry Reportedly Taking Visit Tomorrow

Jarvis Landry is set to make the next of his free agent visits on Wednesday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the Saints this week … Should be there tomorrow.”. Fowler also noted that “New Orleans has been looking for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

Ex-Patriot Calls Out Bill Belichick After Team Reveals Hall Of Fame Finalists

The Patriots on Tuesday revealed the finalists for the organization’s 2022 Hall of Fame class and one former New England player wasn’t thrilled with the list. Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins and Mike Vrabel all are eligible for enshrinement in the Patriots Hall of Fame, which resides right outside of Gillette Stadium. Shortly after the news came through, ex-New England cornerback Asante Samuel expressed displeasure with his omission and took aim at Bill Belichick.
NFL
Boston

Here are the Patriots’ picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

New England has a current total of eight draft picks. The Patriots head into the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28 with a current total of eight draft picks. New England has been linked with several potential first-round talents, as well as the possibility of a trade. Before the draft...
NFL
NESN.com

Patriots Mock Draft 6.0: Pats Buck Tradition After First-Round Trade

With the 2022 NFL Draft a mere one week away, it’s time to roll out NESN.com’s penultimate New England Patriots mock draft. This week, we have the Patriots breaking with tradition in Round 1, making a notable special teams shakeup in Round 4 and making multiple additions to their cornerback room on Day 3.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Spun

Patriots Wideout Reveals First Impression Of Mac Jones

DeVante Parker, one of the newer New England Patriots, already has a good feel for what Mac Jones is capable of. In speaking with reporters on Thursday, Parker shared his first impression of the former Alabama star. Here’s what he had to say:. “He’s got a nice arm on...
NFL
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Giants Trade Features Saquon Barkley To Los Angeles

The New York Giants are heading into the 2022 NFL Draft with plenty of needs. They would love to add more draft capital so that they can take more bites of the apple, find young players to fill out the roster and hopefully flourish into high-level players. A trade involving running back Saquon Barkley could be in play and the Los Angeles Rams might be a team to watch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Former Pro Bowl wideout flirts with Packers and possible retirement

The Green Bay Packers do need wide receiver help, but Deebo Samuel might not be the answer. Instead, a surprising candidate in interested — DeSean Jackson. D-Jax, who is considering retirement, would be interested in making a comeback under the right circumstances. Playing for Aaron Rodgers would certainly help convince him to leave the friendly confines of his everyday home.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ig
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The New York Jets bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive end Vinny Curry. Curry was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in 2021 due to a rare blood disorder. He opened up about his condition last August. “In July, the Jets doctors diagnosed me with a rare blood...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

DeSean Jackson names 4 teams he would consider playing for

DeSean Jackson’s NFL career may be over unless he gets a phone call from one of a certain handful of teams. Jackson admitted he is strongly considering retirement in a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s “Laces Out.” He admitted that he could be tempted into postponing his retirement by a select few teams.
NFL
The Spun

Colts GM Makes His Thoughts On T.Y. Hilton Clear

T.Y. Hilton is currently a free agent. Could a reunion with the Indianapolis Colts be in the works? Momentum is building. Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters on Friday that he’s interested in bringing Hilton back to Indianapolis. The two sides have been in contact this week about a possible deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

DeVante Parker Reveals Why He Wanted Trade From Dolphins To Patriots

Playing for the Patriots isn’t for everyone. DeVante Parker clearly believes he’s built to excel in New England. After New England acquired the veteran receiver earlier this month in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, multiple reports indicated Parker preferred to land with the Patriots. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier seemingly confirmed those reports Wednesday, telling reporters the team wanted to “do right” by Parker when shopping him.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Mailbag: Why More Pats Free Agent Signings Could Be Coming

It’s Friday morning in New England. You know what that means: time for another Patriots mailbag. Questions submitted for this week’s edition involved a choice between two desirable first-round prospects, one Day 1 possibility the Patriots should avoid, predictions for Malcolm Butler’s second act, potential post-draft veteran pickups and more.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy