Why Are Baker Hughes Shares Trading Lower Today

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Baker Hughes Co BKR reported first-quarter revenue growth of 1% year-over-year and a 12% decline sequentially to $4.84 billion, missing the consensus of $5.03 billion. Orders grew by 51% Y/Y to $6.84 billion and were up 3% sequentially. Baker recorded strong orders from TPS as the LNG order cycle...

STOCKS
