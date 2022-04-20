Guess Launches In-Store Recycling Program

For years, Starbucks has been talking about, and searching for, a more environmentally-friendly alternative to disposable cups, notably via the NextGen Cup Challenge, of which the coffee chain was a founding partner. Finally, last month, Starbucks felt confident in announcing plans to "create a cultural movement towards reusables" by 2025. However, exactly what a "cultural movement" entails and how the brand planned to get there was still vague, hinting at a multi-pronged approach of convenience and incentives.
