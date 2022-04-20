ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

The driver of the cattle hauler that shut down I-80 charged with DUI

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver of the cattle hauler that shut down I-80 in Joliet for six hours yesterday has been charged with DUI and issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following Tuesday’s...

