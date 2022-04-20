Area softball roundup: Wamego throws 2 no-hitters

Maya Gallagher and Peyton Hardenberger both threw doubleheaders Tuesday afternoon as Wamego stayed perfect with a doubleheader sweep at Marysville.

Gallagher struck out 14 of the 19 batters she faced as the Raiders (12-0) won Game 1 11-0. She one base runner with a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second.

Wamego put up 14 hits of its own, with Gallagher, Ashten Pierson, Delaney Campbell, Ryann Alderson and Hardenberger all turning out two-hit games.

Gallagher had four RBIs, while Campbell and Alderson each had two. Paige Donnelly scored three times, and Pierson and Campbell scored twice apiece.

Hardenberger struck out 13 in her five-inning no-hitter to go along with one walk as the Raiders won Game 2 14-0.

Campbell drove in three runs on three hits and scored once. Pierson scored twice and drove in two on two hits. Donnelly scored three times and Gallagher, Hardenberger and Erickson all had two runs apiece.

Wamego will play at Silver Lake next Tuesday.

Rock Creek sweeps St. Marys

Rock Creek ran its winning streak to six in a row Monday with a doubleheader sweep of St. Marys.

The Mustangs (8-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to come from behind and beat the Bears 9-6 in Game 1.

They trailed 5-2 before adding two in the fifth.

Sophia Haverkamp drove in three and scored one on three hits, while Brooklyn Goehring scored three times and drove in two on three hits. Sam Killingsworth went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI while Lexi DeWeese had a run scored and a run driven in.

Haverkamp threw a complete game, striking out 11 while allowing six runs (four earned) on 10 hits.

Rock Creek scored six in the first two innings of Game 2 and never looked back as it eased to a 10-4 victory.

Claire Matzke nabbed a pinch-hit triple in the bottom of the fourth to drive in three runs and put the finishing touches on the win.

Killingsworth had two RBIs and scored three times on one hit, and Haverkamp scored twice with an RBI. DeWeese and Teagan Zenger also added RBIs.

Ali Jones struck out five and gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits in seven innings.

The Mustangs will travel to Riley County on Tuesday.

Wabaunsee loses 2 to Silver Lake

Wabaunsee lost twice to Silver Lake Thursday, falling below .500.

The Eagles crushed the Chargers 10-1 in Game 1 and took advantage of four Wabaunsee errors.

The Chargers (4-5-1) managed just six hits to Silver Lake’s 10, with two each coming from Kaelyn Conrad, Kara Hafenstine and Annie Wright.

Conrad drove in Wabaunsee’s only run with a solo home run in the third inning. She also took the loss in the circle, allowing 10 runs (three earned) on 10 hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

The Chargers hung closer in Game 2 but never overcame their deficit in a 4-3 defeat.

The Eagles led 3-0 after two innings, but Wabaunsee responded with two in the top of the third. Silver Lake added another in the bottom of the third and the Chargers cut the Eagles’ lead to one with a run in the fourth.

However, both teams remained scoreless after that.

Conrad tossed another complete game in the night cap, allowing four runs (one earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

She drove in two runs on one hit while Meredith Denton drove in the other. Paxton Meyer had a three-hit game and scored a run. Brooke Kephart and Havenstein both scored once on one hit.

Wabaunsee will host Northern Heights on Friday.

Silver Lake sweeps Riley County

Riley County lost both games of a doubleheader with Silver Lake on Tuesday.

The Falcons (2-8) could only churn out one hit in Game 1 as they fell 11-1.

Adele March scored their only run after reaching on a fielding error and moving over on Taryn Shepard’s single. She scored on a passed ball.

Addy Zeller pitched four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two. Mara Schardein went 1 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits.

Riley County fell 12-3 in Game 2 despite putting up eight hits.

BreAnn Miesner tallied the Falcons’ only RBI on two hits.

Landree Jackson pitched six innings and allowed 12 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits.

Riley County picked up its second win of the year last Thursday in a doubleheader split with Abilene.

Shepard hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive home McKenna Wamsher in the bottom of the fifth to put the Falcons on top 2-1 in Game 1 and Jackson scored on an error in the sixth in a 3-1 victory.

March batted in Jackson for Riley County’s first run in the third inning as a part of her two-hit game.

Zeller started in the circle and struck out four in five innings while giving up a run on three hits.

Schardein pitched the game’s last two frames and allowed one hit while striking out one.

The Cowgirls took their revenge in Game 2 by thrashing the Falcons 14-4.

Abilene jumped out to a 12-1 lead after 4 1/2 innings.

Although Riley County put up three in the bottom of the fifth, it wasn’t nearly enough.

March, Shepard and Miesner each had RBIs for the Falcons.

March and Miesner added run once run each while Zeller scored twice.

Zeller pitched five innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on 12 hits.

Schardein threw two innings and allowed eight runs (three earned) on seven hits.

Riley County will return to action with a tall test next Tuesday when it hosts Rock Creek.