On March 19, St. Joseph’s Day (a holy day dear to his heart), my father, Louis F. Cappelluti, was honored by the Boy Scouts of America and the Jersey City Fire Department. Richard Peters, the scoutmaster of Jersey City Troop 466, his committee, and the Jersey City Fire Department organized a beautiful ceremony. There were testimonials from boys, some now men, who were in his troop. They spoke about not only how he influenced their lives but how he was such a large part of his community.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 28 DAYS AGO