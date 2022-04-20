HSPD: 2 facing charges in kidnapping of 17-year-old in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Two people are facing charges after a 17-year-old was kidnapped Monday night in Hot Springs.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, 19-year-old Dayla Ferrer of Memphis, Tennessee, and 38-year-old Samuel Bolling Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, were booked into the Garland County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

Police said that the 17-year-old was found Tuesday at about 3:22 p.m. in the 4700 block of Central Avenue with minor injuries and then transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Ferrer and Bolling were found in the 4800 block of Central Avenue and were taken into custody without further incident, according to a release from police.

Police said that Ferrer and Bolling are facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery. Their first hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.