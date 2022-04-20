Texarkana man paralyzed by stray bullet from gunfight
TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Texarkana man who was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight at a local shopping center last month is recovering, but his life will never be the same.
“He’s paralyzed from the chest down,” said Maria Vargas, a friend of the family. “He’s doing his therapy, learning how to get around with the help of others of course.”
Hugo Chavez was hit by a stray bullet on March 25 while using a self-service ice machine in the Oaklawn Village parking lot.4-week-old dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, according to deputies
A roofer by trade, the 33-year-old was the sole provider for his family. Now, he is unable to work to support his wife and six-month-old son. Friends are holding fundraisers to help with the family’s expenses and medical bills.
The family also started a GoFundMe page and are hoping to raise $20,000.
Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Benjamin Jacobs with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and deadly conduct in the shooting. A second man, 21-year-old Latavion Quintae Larry, is charged with deadly conduct
Both men are being held in the Bowie County jail with bail exceeding $1 million each.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 2