Lake Hughes, CA

Two Siblings -- Ages 4 and 3 -- Drown in Pond in Lake Hughes Area

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LAKE HUGHES (CNS) - Funeral services are pending today for two young siblings who drowned in a shallow pond in the Lake Hughes area.

Four-year-old Movses Aslanyan and 3-year-old Lilya Aslanyan died Monday when they went into the water in the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road about 6:55 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The children were taken by helicopter to a hospital, where they died, the sheriff's department reported.

``Detectives later learned the children were last seen playing in the yard of the location,'' a sheriff's department statement said. ``When the mother went to call them into the residence, she noticed the children were missing and began searching for them. The mother located them inside a shallow pond which was within a close proximity to the residence.''

Sheriff's Lt. Charles Calderaro told reporters the boy died at about 9 p.m. Monday and the girl died about two hours later. Calderaro said deputies initially went to the location on a report that the children were missing.

``When they arrived, they discovered that the mother and a neighbor had located the children in a small pond located near the property,'' Calderaro said. ``They noticed that the children were unresponsive. They immediately began CPR, paramedics were summoned to the location, they continued lifesaving efforts, and ultimately the young children were airlifted to the hospital.''

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

