Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home is part of a suburb of Berlin. Four years ago our home was struck by lightning, just around the time I started studying interior design. We had a huge fire, and after it was put out, we had either fire or water damage in every room of the house. Thankfully, we were able to rebuild and replace everything that was damaged, and I used this as an opportunity to put my interior studies to use. This whole process helped my to find my voice as a designer. I’ve learned that the more I allow myself to do the unexpected, the more the creativity flows.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO