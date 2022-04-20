ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and BEN FINLEY
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony Wednesday that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her, and insisted on cross-examination that her allegations devastated his career. “Violence isn't necessary,” Depp said from the stand...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Alcohol Abuse#Private Plane#Remote Control#Ap#Heard#The Washington Post#Winona Forever
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp tells defamation trial he feared Amber Heard was having an affair with James Franco

Johnny Depp told the court during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that he feared she was having an affair with James Franco. Mr Depp faced cross-examination by Ms Heard’s legal team on Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of his defamation trial against her. The actor sued his ex-wife in 2019 claiming she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial - live updatesMr Depp was asked by opposing lawyer Ben Rottenborn if he had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file for restraining order on same day as Alice premiere and daughter’s birthday

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard chose to file a “cruel” restraining order against him on the me day as the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere and his daughter’s birthday.Mr Depp told the court in the former couple’s $50m defamation trial how he learned about the order filed by Ms Heard on 27 May 2016, and that he believed she had chosen that date on purpose.“I felt like it was incredibly cruel.... I felt it was treachery,” he told the court in Fairfax, Virginia.“I don’t know if she just wanted me to be erased or drop dead or just...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy