Boston, MA

Wu hires consultants to look at increasing affordable-housing requirements for new developments

universalhub.com
 2 days ago

The Dorchester Reporter reports Mayor Wu has hired two consultants to look at ways to bolster affordable housing and job training in Boston...

www.universalhub.com

Novartis
2d ago

See, same old song and dance to the tax payers. pay a firm to study something. and the winner is a family member. you get to run the 2nd grade study group.

The DC Line

Housing advocates push for more vouchers, more accountability in upcoming budget

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget, released on March 16, includes over $1 billion to build, maintain and match DC residents with affordable housing. With the budget now up for DC Council review and debate, housing advocates — led by the Fair Budget Coalition — are pushing for increased money for several programs while also seeking guarantees that large allocations will be spent responsibly. These demands fall into the broad categories of increased funding for vouchers and subsidies, homeless services, and public housing; and improved oversight over long-term investments.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Miami

Pompano Beach Celebrates Newest Affordable Housing Development

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Pompano Beach celebrates the grand opening of its newest affordable housing development. The Marquis Apartment Homes is located at 1850 Martin Luther King boulevard. Pompano Beach’s mayor calls affordable housing the bedrock of that community. “People think that it’s great. Everyone is coming here with money and it is great, but we still have to have places for the rest of us to live and we got to have people to work and not everybody makes a million dollars.” “I’m proud Pompano Beach has been at the forefront delivering this type of product.” The rental complex has a hundred units. It was built as a joint project between the cornerstone group in partnership and the Christian Clergy Council.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WTGS

Savannah breaks ground on new affordable housing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A low-income housing project on Savannah’s east side is growing. On Wednesday, city officials broke ground on a new construction site in the Savannah Gardens community. The city is working with CHSA, a nonprofit housing company, to build four new three and four-bedroom houses...
SAVANNAH, GA
Itemlive.com

Multiple positions available in Lynn

LYNN — The City of Lynn is seeking to fill several full-time positions and hire more school crossing guards, while the Economic Development & Industrial Corporation of Lynn (EDIC) is The post Multiple positions available in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Has $88 Million in Federal Relief Funds. Now, Officials Face a Daunting Question: Where Should it All Go?

The City of Cambridge currently has access to $88.1 million in federal funds, much of which remains unspent. Now, the city faces the daunting task of deciding where it goes. Following the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021 to boost the economy, Cambridge was awarded $65 million directly from the federal government and $23 million through an intermediary statewide fund.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Enterprise

Homeless shelter plans to move out of downtown Brockton, build this $18M campus

BROCKTON — Father Bill's & MainSpring homeless shelter plans to relocate out of downtown Brockton, upgrading to a new facility with a new model of addressing homelessness. The new facility, which would be located at 124 Manley St. directly next to the Brockton VA Medical Center, would help shift the focus toward preventing homelessness in addition to providing emergency shelter, according to the shelter's President John Yazwinski.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

Here’s what $3.5 billion would be used for if Gov. Baker’s economic development bill passes

The governor wants to invest in many aspects of the Commonwealth. Gov. Charlie Baker filed legislation Thursday that would invest $3.5 billion into many different aspects of the Commonwealth, including infrastructure, climate resiliency, affordable housing, and revitalizing cities and towns. The legislation, An Act Investing in Future Opportunities for Resiliency,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Wu taps HUD and former Mass. housing official to lead development

“We are at a turning point when it comes to our future as a coastal community." James Arthur Jemison II, a senior official with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development who worked in the Menino and Patrick administrations, is Mayor Michelle Wu’s choice to serve as Boston’s top planner and is expected to play an outsized role in helping her fulfill a major campaign promise to overhaul the city’s real estate development process.
BOSTON, MA
Kristen Walters

Lawmakers seek bill to protect renters from illegal evictions

Each year, thousands of renters are illegally evicted from their homes because they don't understand their legal rights. Now, the Louisana legislature is considering a new law that would impose greater penalties on unscrupulous landlords who use unethical practices to try to "evict" tenants.
pymnts

Homeowner Groups Rallying Support to Keep Renters Out

Some homeowner associations are wielding their power beyond lawn maintenance and paint color to prevent investors from buying up homes for the sole purpose of renting them out, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (April 18). Rentals not only lead to a decline in the overall upkeep of properties, some...
WALKERTOWN, NC

