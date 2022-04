COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the area of Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25 Friday. Crews were actively battling heavy fire in heavy fuels as of 12:45 p.m. An Evacuation Order was made for the Farm neighborhood. A Fire Warning alert was also sent to residents for El Paso County. #ColoradoSpringsFire IMMEDIATE EVACUATION FOR ALL. In The Farm Subdivision. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022 (credit: KKTV) As of 2 p.m. CSFD PIO tweeted that the fire had been “knocked down” however evacuation orders had not been lifted at that time. No structures were lost....

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 35 MINUTES AGO