Verona, WI

Boys tennis: Verona sweeps Janesville Craig in season opener

By Jack Miller Sports reporter
veronapress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Verona boys tennis team started its season with a 7-0 Big Eight Conference dual sweep of Janesville Craig on Tuesday, April 19, at Verona High School. The Wildcats won all seven...

www.veronapress.com

