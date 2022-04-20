ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Dr. Walters to present Last Lecture at DSU

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture courtesy of DSU College of BIS Facebook page. A retiring Dakota State University professor will present The Last Lecture at the university this evening. Dr. Jack Walters has been chosen...

JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
