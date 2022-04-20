ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Step outside your comfort zone and shake things up

mountaintimes.info
 18 hours ago

A new week arrives fresh from the Libra Full Moon that clashed with powerful Pluto. You might be reeling after the realization that not all was as fair as you thought in a particular relationship. This week, Mercury is active, which...

mountaintimes.info

Shape Magazine

The April 2022 Full Moon In Libra Will Reignite Your Motivation to Crush Your Wellness Goals

If you've been feeling particularly assertive, aggressive, or simply goal-oriented lately, you can thank Aries season. After all, the first sign of the zodiac and the cardinal fire sign is known for its dynamic, take-charge energy. But once — occasionally twice — a month, the sun faces off against the moon in its sister sign, and, this month, all that me-first Aries energy will be counterbalanced by a full moon in partnership-oriented Libra.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

The Full Moon in Libra Is All About Releasing Old Baggage—Here’s What To Expect for Your Sign

On April 16 at 2:55 p.m., EDT, the full moon in Libra arrives. Any time lunar events occur in Libra, the sign of partnerships, relationship matters—whether romantic, platonic, or familial—tend to take center stage. A Libra full moon, in particular, invites us to explore the dynamics of “me” versus “we” in close partnerships. The question to ask: Do these relationships feel balanced, or are you overextending yourself at the expense of your needs?
ASTRONOMY
TODAY.com

April's full moon in Libra is a chance to reevaluate relationships

The first full moon of spring this year occurs on Saturday, April 16. This lunation will hit its peak fullness at 11:55 a.m. PT and 2:55 p.m. ET, and will be visible after the sun goes down. Although April’s full moon is nicknamed the Pink Moon, the moon won’t suddenly...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, You’re Doing So Much Healing This Week

The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Full Moon In Libra Won't Be A Dealbreaker

The full moon is the brightest moment of the lunar cycle, shining its celestial light on your deepest and darkest secrets. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your inner world, lingering over the parts of you that you only comfortable exploring at night, when no one else is watching. And when the moon is at its ripest and roundest state, it gets louder and feistier, activating your desire to shout the truth from the roof tops. However, not every full moon is bound to rock your world. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 full Pink Moon the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — it may not feel like the wild and chaotic experience it’s so famed for being.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekend Love Horoscope Says To Put On Your Detective Hat

Click here to read the full article. We made it to Friday, team (!) and now we get to focus on our weekend love horoscope for April 8 to 10. But buckle up, because it’s going to get a bit dicey. On Saturday, the Cancer moon opposes Pluto. We can all be easily manipulated during this transit. We are far more likely to want to (and succeed at) pushing each other’s buttons. There’s a looming sense of hopelessness that magnifies whatever we’re insecure about, so don’t be surprised if you act unusually jealous or overly sensitive. The moon aspects Jupiter and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Ready To Blast Off, Thanks To The Aries New Moon

There’s a reason you feel so intrigued by the moon. As it showers the night sky with its otherworldly glow, it leaves you feeling loved and nurtured by its cosmic vibration. In astrology, the moon is considered a planet (and one of the most significant planets at that). Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious instincts, the moon is connected to the deepest and most intrinsic part of you. And as a new moon marks the beginning of the 28-day lunar cycle, it encourages you to take your first steps into another journey. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 new moon in Aries — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you have every reason to believe the hype.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

How To Harness This Month's Full Moon, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

We're gearing up for the first full moon of the astrological new year, which happens to also be a pink moon in the sign of Libra. Depending on your zodiac sign (sun and/or rising), this supermoon can mean different things for you—here's what to know, according to astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D.
LIFESTYLE
