SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Where does your income fit in the affordable housing discussion?. That depends. The federal guideline from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) uses the standard of spending no more than 30% of your income on rent or house payment and utilities. The 30% is a guideline often referred to by those who work in housing or banking.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO