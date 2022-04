In the tech industry, women are gaining momentum in leadership positions, according to a report out Thursday from consulting firm Deloitte. The report, titled Women in tech are cracking the industry's glass ceiling, achieving double-digit gains in leadership roles, says about one in four leadership roles at large global tech companies will be held by women this year. That's a gain of about 20% since 2019. What's more, growth in these leadership positions is outpacing other roles. The shift is notable, the report points out, because the percentage of women in leadership roles, as well as tech roles, has tended to lag over the years.

