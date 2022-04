Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is in his 18th year in the NHL, having been serving between the net for nearly two decades. After joining the Wild at the trade deadline, it was widely expected that this would be Fleury’s final go-around in the league. That may not be the case, however. According to Allan Walsh, the 37-year-old Wild goalie revealed that he wants to play another season in the league and is not quite ready to call it a career.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO