ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

I-270 west re-opened near Alum Creek

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lanes of I-270 west bound between Alum Creek and US 23 in south Franklin County have re-opened after an accident which closed them on Wednesday morning, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The lanes opened at 11:50 a.m., according to OHGO , the real-time maps from the state of Ohio.

There were no injuries reported at the accident, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYlOK_0fEgY7Qq00

Drivers will face delays of several hours, said the sheriff’s office at about 9:30 a.m., and they should find alternate routes to their destinations.

Dr. William Husel murder trial: Verdict is in
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZgzU_0fEgY7Qq00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical following west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition and a second is in custody after a shooting in west Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 2:51 p.m. on the 500 block of Georgesville Road. The victim, who police identified as a 52-year-old man, was found at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting near downtown Columbus leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:08 a.m., officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and E. Spring Street on the report of a shooting.   When police arrived on scene, they found a male victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Sports
Franklin County, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Columbus overnight.   According to police, at about 12:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Rainbow Park on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#Ohgo
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was killed during a shooting in east Columbus over the weekend has been identified. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:58 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 700 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

He thinks Trump won in 2020. Now, he wants to oversee Ohio’s elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As John Adams watched the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, in which finalized tallies, audits and investigations confirmed Joe Biden’s wins in key states, he still felt there were “shenanigans.” “It was clearly not legitimate,” he told NBC4 in a recent phone interview. “You can say stolen; I really don’t […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy