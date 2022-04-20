I-270 west re-opened near Alum Creek

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lanes of I-270 west bound between Alum Creek and US 23 in south Franklin County have re-opened after an accident which closed them on Wednesday morning, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The lanes opened at 11:50 a.m., according to OHGO , the real-time maps from the state of Ohio.

There were no injuries reported at the accident, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Drivers will face delays of several hours, said the sheriff’s office at about 9:30 a.m., and they should find alternate routes to their destinations.

